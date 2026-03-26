Survivor 50 episode 6 preview: Is the merge already here?

Following the double Tribal Council that you saw tonight on Survivor 50, what can we say moving into episode 6 next week?

Well, for starters, it does feel like Kalo is the power tribe heading out of episode 5. Coach has a lot of numbers and despite his ridiculousness, and there are a lot of solid challenge performers in the group. However, is that ultimately going to matter at all? Possibly not, at least based on what we saw in the promo for what is ahead.

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Based on some of the details revealed by Jeff Probst and/or CBS, we could be seeing a merge happen so much earlier than we would have ever expected. All the remaining players are coming together, and there are a lot of them in general fighting still for the grand prize.

Here is where things get tricky

Jeff also says that something is about to happen that in some shape or form, could radically change the show as we know it. Is there going to be tribes within a tribe? Another double boot? A triple boot? It feels like a lot of stuff is on the table and honestly, we’re not sure that we love it. For us personally, we would have preferred just getting a longer game where we did not have to see multiple people go within a single episode. (Just remember that with the number of people left plus the presumed number of episodes, there are a lot of people who will be booted sooner rather than later.)

No matter what happens, let’s just hope that it is epic and also, that nobody ends up getting completely screwed over in a way that makes us angry for weeks and months ahead.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to tonight’s Survivor 50 episode

What are you most eager to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 6 when it arrives next week?

Who are you actively rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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