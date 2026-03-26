Survivor 50 episode 5: Angelina Keeley, Charlie Davis voted out

Heading into Survivor 50 episode 5, we knew that we were going to be seeing two Tribal Councils play out over the 90 minutes. Did we get a blindside? Well, honestly that depends on the tribe.

Let’s get the necessary facts of the episode out of the way: Kalo won immunity and because of that, Vatu needed to head back to Tribal Council yet again. They were joined this time by the orange Cila tribe, which did have an interesting dynamic because of the clear battle of wits between Charlie and Rizo.

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Let’s spend a little bit of time here on the Cila side of things, largely because this was the far more interesting of the two Tribals. Despite being a New Era player, Charlie proved himself to be slow with the dispersal of information. Rizo used what he knew about the idol to win over Dee and from there, it made sense for Cirie to go with other potential threats. After all of that, Kamilla opted to work with the three despite the fact that she didn’t fully buy Rizo’s lie about Kyle wanting him to work with her. (Sometimes, you gotta overlook things if it buys you a little time in the game, no?)

Meanwhile, over at Vatu, the only real drama came courtesy of Ozzy getting upset about being left out of the vote and wanting Christian to give him his Shot in the Dark. (That did actually happen.) Angelina was an easy person to take out since nobody trusted her, and that overruled what little chatter there was about a Christian blindside. She knew that she could be targeted, so there was nothing about this that left any jaws on the floor.

We will at least Angelina making things full-circle, giving the other players her jacket on her way out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 50 now, including what is coming

What do you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 5 overall?

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