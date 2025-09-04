Paradise season 2 spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on early clues

As many of you may be aware at this point, Paradise season 2 is going to be coming at some point next year — so what can you be excited for?

Well, first and foremost, we are well-aware that this season is going to look and feel at least a little bit different from anything that we saw the first go-around. After all, Sterling K. Brown’s character of Xavier is now out in the world, separate from the community under the mountain. This is the sort of story that could radically change the show as he does more or less whatever he can to try and find his wife. Doing that, of course, will be so much easier said than done.

So is there going to be a much larger story hinted at in the early days of the season? Per what we are hearing from Brown himself right now, that could prove to be the case — and it may also lead to a big season 3 story. Just take a look at his comments recently to TV Guide:

There’s something that is going to make people so giddy! There’s something that’s going to make people so MF giddy and they’ll be hinted at from [Episode] 201.There will be hints about… Should I say 201 or 202? There’s a hint in 201 that will sort of be peppered throughout the season that will be one of the main driving forces as we enter into Season 3. So just pay attention. That’s what I got to say.

Sure, we recognize at this point that there is no official renewal for a Paradise season 3 … but why wouldn’t we be optimistic? Creator Dan Fogelman has said already that there is a three-season plan for the series and by virtue of that, it only makes sense to allow the entire project to proceed from start to finish.

