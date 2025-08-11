Paradise season 2 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Paradise season 2 between now and the end of the month? It goes without saying, but of course there are reasons for excitement. A good bit of filming has already been done on the Sterling K. Brown series, and we also know that there are a lot of big-time adventures ahead.

So what do we know about this new chapter? Well, for Brown’s character of Xavier, a good part of this tale is going to revolve around him heading out to the outside world for the first time since the compound was created. We know what he is after — his wife Teri, who Sinatra insisted is still out there alive. Is that the truth? Well, that is something we’ll have to wait and see on for now.

At the moment, we would love nothing more than to get some season 2 premiere-date news this month … but it does feel a little bit early. Hulu and executive producer Dan Fogelman have both confirmed already that the second season will be back next year, and our general feeling is that it is going to be either in late winter or early spring. The idea here is to make this an annual event like traditional TV and remember that this is going to be a three-season event with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

The most important thing we can say right now is that we have the utmost faith in Fogelman. After what he was able to do for so many years of This Is Us is a reminder that he knows how to execute a plan — and we are more than a little bit thrilled with the end result.

