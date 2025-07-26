Paradise season 2 spoilers: Show EP on split stories

All current accounts do tend to suggest that Paradise season 2 is going to be done filming before too long and with that, we simply have to sit back and wait for premiere date news.

With that being said, is there a clear time that the show will be back on the air? We would love nothing more than to have some maximum clarity there but at the same time, we could be required to wait for a good while longer. We’ll just have to tide ourselves over with some lovely nuggets from the cast and producers — and that includes Dan Fogelman.

Speaking per TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con the showrunner / creator noted that rather than go into different timelines in season 2, they will stay largely in the present. However, there are multiple stories that are still going on:

“We split the difference in Season 1. There was a lot of going back and forth between the present day and the bunker in the past couple of years or couple years earlier, before the world had basically ended. This year, we kind of have two different present-day storylines going where Sterling [K. Brown] is on this mission to find out what where his wife may be and if she’s alive, and then also, what are the ramifications of him having left and all the things that happened at the end of the bunker? … So we spend a lot of time split between the two, and rather than it just getting disjointed when we’re in one timeline, that’s when we tend to use the past stories of those characters, as opposed to just constantly doing a back and forth in the same episodes. But eventually, storylines collide and it all comes together.”

The latter of this is exciting mostly because of the hope it presents — we may be avoiding a Silo season 2 situation with this show where with that series, it felt like the stories were separate far too long. We do want to see Brown’s Xavier back with everyone eventually.

