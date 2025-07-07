Paradise season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we can get more news on a Paradise season 2 between now and the end of July? There is a lot to be excited about.

After all, just take a moment to consider the events of the season 1 finale: Xavier is not out in the world, doing what he can to locate his wife Teri. Is she actually still alive, or did Sinatra simply trick him? That is one of many things we are left to wonder, including what is going to be coming within the community.

Our general feeling here is that at some point before the end of the year, we are going to be getting more news regarding a premiere date. However, it won’t be announced this month. Production is still happening for Sterling K. Brown and the rest of the cast, and we are going to be waiting a good while to see any actual footage for what is happening.

Here is what we can at least say for now — odds are, we are going to see the second season of Paradise at some point in the late winter or early spring. Hulu does seem to be eager to make this an annual event in whatever way that we can and personally, we’re excited about that. Just think about how few shows actually manage to pull this off much of the time! This is probably one of the reasons why the streaming service renewed the show early, as it gave them a chance to really plan ahead and make sure that the annual release it’s possible. Let’s just cross our fingers and then also hope for the best.

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2?

