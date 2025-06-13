Paradise season 2 spoilers: EP teases Shailene Woodley role

If there is one thing that we can say about Paradise season 2 at present, it is that the Hulu series still loves all of its mysteries. There were a lot of them in season 1 with Cal’s death, and some new ones will surface during season 2.

So what stands out to us at present? Well, let’s just say that one exciting narrative in particular will be the role of Shailene Woodley. Who is the actress playing in this world? The producers have, at least for now, kept their cards close to the vest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

Speaking to Deadline, creator Dan Fogelman still is not giving a lot of info away about Woodley’s role, but he was happy to at least shed some general light on the part:

Yes, it’s somebody who’s not from the bunker. I think the fun part of our current coming season is that it lives partially in the bunker and the world that we all know. And then you also explore what life has been like in the time we’ve missed while our main characters have been in the bunker and some of the outside world stuff. And then paths start crossing as the season progresses, and so she’s one of those people, and I think she’s got a kind of interesting backstory and a very interesting profession that affects one of our early episodes of the season…

Isn’t this enough to be excited? We do feel like we’re going to see more of the outside world after Xavier took off on that plane in the season 1 finale … but we also don’t want to forget about Paradise itself. We also do not want a Silo season 2 situation where Sterling K. Brown’s character is just gone from that community forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Paradise, including more discussion on when the show could premiere

What are you the most eager to see entering Paradise season 2 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







