Survivor 49 episode 11: Who is the biggest winner threat?

In a few days you are going to see Survivor 49 episode 11 arrive and from where we stand, we have entered an interesting position in the game. The trio of Savannah, Rizo, and Sophi have managed to enter a power position in the game, despite being in danger for so long!

Can they keep this going? Well, thanks to Sophie flipping, they have a good shot — and this brings us to a spot where we want to analyze where all of the remaining contestants are in terms of their games.

7. Sage – She just lost her #1 ally, may have tunnel vision when it comes to Savannah, and she feels like an easy target. Who is she connected to? She’d need a miracle run to win the game.

6. Kristina – She just used her idol and really, has yet to be shown in any way where it feels like she could be the winner of the season. With that said, we could see her lasting another couple of Tribal Councils.

5. Sophi – Unless she manages to play her Knowledge Is Power advantage in an awesome way, we don’t think she has a winning game at this point. She’s likable, but Rizo and Savannah seem to have better resumes in her alliance.

4. Steven – He doesn’t have the numbers anymore seemingly, and we only place him here because it feels like if he makes it to the end somehow, he stands a decent chance of winning. Making it there is a problem.

3. Sophie – Siding with the original Uli minus Sage was a risky move, but it could work out provided that 1) she can win more challenges and 2) she ends up getting rid of Rizo before the endgame. If she can do those things, she stands a good shot.

2. Savannah – Easily, the sort of player who has a great narrative if she makes it to the end. She’s won immunity challenges, kept her extra vote a secret, and she’s well-spoken thanks to her job. Her versus Sophie would be a really interesting final Tribal since they each could have a case.

1. Rizo – He is the best player right now and in our opinion, it’s not close. He has managed to not just hold onto his immunity idol despite him being in danger for multiple Tribal Councils, but he has made a big show of it along the way. He’s already presented himself well to the jury, and the only risk he really runs at this point is becoming too big of a threat around final four.

Who are you rooting for to win Survivor 49 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

