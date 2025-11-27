Survivor 49 episode 11 preview: Is Sophi going to flip?

We know that moving into Survivor 49 episode 11 on CBS, it is easy to say that revenge could be in order for one player — an her name is Sage.

After all, take a moment to remember that her #1 ally in Jawan was just voted out of the game and because of this, she may want to get back at Savannah, Rizo, and Sophi. However, what may be interesting at this point is that Sophi herself may be interested in flipping if she decides that it benefits her game.

If you saw the preview for next week, it does seem like Sophi is indicating that she is interested in flipping on Savannah and Rizo. Is she really? Well, there is a really awesome case to be made for it. Because of the whole stunt Rizo did at this past Tribal Council with a fake immunity idol, it is clear that he still has one. By virtue of that, Sophi can use her Knowledge is Power advantage in order to take it! This would be a huge move that would raise her chances of winning the game. Of course, it would also put a much larger target on her on the other side.

At this point in the game, playing Survivor is all about timing more than anything else. You want to make the best move but beyond that, you want to figure out when you need to do it. You can’t really rely on challenges all the time, and you also do not know what the criteria for the jury is going to be. At the moment, the #1 threat to win has to be Rizo, and we wonder if everyone else out there is going to be able to see it.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

