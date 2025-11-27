Survivor 49 episode 10: Who was voted out?

At this point following Survivor 49 episode 10, have we reached a point where Rizo has actually earned the full RizGod nickname? There is certainly a case to be made for it.

After all, after weeks of being in danger, he still has not played his idol, mostly due to how he and his allies have found some clever ways to work around it. He knew heading into this Tribal Council that Savannah could be in danger, mostly due to the fact that Sophie informed him of what the other side was looking to do in this instance. He recognized then that the worst-case scenario was that there would be four votes cast potentially for her, and then four votes cast for whoever his alliance wanted. That was before recognizing that Savannah had an extra vote that she could play … and she did.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

The irony in Jawan being voted out at this point is simply that Savannah didn’t actually need to use her advantage at all — mostly because of the fact that the other side cast one vote for Rizo, just in case of a two-idol situation (which actually happened, after Kristina played hers). The funny thing to us is that we really do not think that Jawan, Sage, Steven, and Kristina played terribly — the big mistake was thinking that Sophie was with them. If she was, it wouldn’t have mattered if Savannah used that extra vote at all. Her decision-making still does not make much sense, given that she could heave easily been right in the middle of that other alliance had she opted to not side with Sophi, Savannah, and Rizo.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, is Rizo pretending to play a real idol, only for it to be fake, one of the best moves of the season?

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 49 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — this is a great way to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







