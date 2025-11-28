The Bear season 5: Jeremy Allen White on long-term future

As so many of you at this point are more than likely aware, The Bear season 5 is coming to FX — but will it be the end? This is certainly a question that you have to consider, mostly because this does not feel like a series that will run for ten-plus years. How long can you really keep Carmy’s struggle going?

Well, at the very least, the answer to that is “at least one more season” … but there could eventually be even more than that! It really does feel like the long-term future of the show is up to creator Christopher Storer, who has already changed his mind at least once about the end game.

In a new long-form conversation over at The Hollywood Reporter, this specific piece of news was confirmed by Jeremy Allen White — who also had the following to say:

“The fourth season was going to be the last … Chris [Storer, the show’s creator and co-showrunner] called me on Christmas Eve last year and was like, ‘We’re gonna do some more.’ And, I don’t know, that could happen again around this holiday time. There’s no plans for it to be the last. There’s no plans right now for us to do more. I think it’s just all dependent on what Chris wants to do. But if it was up to me? I just feel so lucky to read Chris’ words, and also to work with these actors who’ve become some of my best friends, so I’d do it for a very long time.”

The one thing that we hope for season 5 is that it can really get back to more of the magic of the first two seasons, including an increase in the show’s pace. While we did see some magic within seasons 3 and 4, they also suffered from being, at least at times, stretched fairly thin insofar as the story goes.

