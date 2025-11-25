The Bear season 5: Jeremy Allen White on start on filming

For everyone out there eager to see The Bear season 5, we at least has a measure for good news to share right now. Before you know it, work is going to be underway!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, star Jeremy Allen White noted that filming on the next chapter of the show is going to kick off in early January. Because of how quick this show tends to turn around in the edit, we do think that there is a reasonable chance that it comes back over the course of the summer.

So what is the story for the fifth season going to look like? Well, let’s just say that there are so many different variables to consider right now, starting with the fact that Carmy seems to be out on the restaurant business. Is he ever going to find a way to return to the kitchen? It is a difficult conundrum given the fact that he is a brilliant chef but at the same time, he does not actually like it. How is this something that you can reconcile? It is a really complicated thing to figure out at this point.

The larger question that we’re left to wonder at this point is pretty simple: Is this going to be the final season of the show? We do think we are probably closer to the end of the series than the beginning, but that is just speculation. The biggest thing that we want to see moving forward here is a little bit of a faster pace — while the past two seasons did have their fair share of interesting moments, they also had episodes that moved forward as slow as humanly possible.

