The Bear season 5 premiere date: A September 2025 update

We have now made it officially into the month of September, but is more news on The Bear season 5 coming on the horizon?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off in this piece by noting that the Jeremy Allen White dramedy has been renewed already for another season — and of course, we are happy to not have to worry about that! Now everything else around it still remains a mystery, whether it be if this is the final season or what exactly the story here is going to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

Now if there is anything that we have to say on the subject tonight, it’s rather unfortunate. We will be lucky in the event that anything is revealed on the future of the show this month, mostly because that is not really the timeline for how it works. Seasons are often filmed in a relatively short amount of time, and that means it will probably start rolling in the winter or spring. Odds are, we are going to learn something more about its endgame when we get closer to then.

So what could the story be?

Well, from where we stand right now, our general feeling here is that we’re going to be seeing one that is largely all about whether or not Carmy will ever return to work as a chief — or can he find another calling elsewhere? It is clear that he is brilliant at it, but it also brings him no joy and this has been an ongoing issue for him. How can he reconcile his skills with his mental health? This is something that we may never have an altogether clear answer to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bear right now

What are you hoping to see at this point entering The Bear season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates as we dive deeper into the offseason.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







