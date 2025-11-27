Survivor 51 could adjust rice negotiations, says Jeff Probst

As we get prepared for the landmark 50th season of Survivor, just know that there are people already thinking about season 51. Front and center here is host and showrunner Jeff Probst, who is constantly trying to tweak and alter things about the game.

Take, for starters, what you saw tonight in trying to offer players rice if enough of them sit out the immunity challenge. We’ve now seen multiple seasons where nobody bit on the offer, and that is a pretty clear signal that this just isn’t working anymore. So, with that in mind, are we going to be a situation where Probst ends up changing his mind on giving people rice before the season? It is at least possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional SURVIVOR reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with the On Fire podcast (per TV Insider), Probst had the following to say:

“I mean, it’s an evolving situation, and it makes me very happy because I love it when the players evolve the game. To your point, if you go back to Survivor 41, they were shocked that there was no food. And when it gave them an opportunity for rice, they all negotiated with each other about who should sit out. And then, as you said, Shot in the Darks got used one time in the negotiation, and now it’s like, I think we’re good. So who knows? For Survivor 50, because the fans voted on that, they had the opportunity to give the players food or give the players supplies. But with Survivor 51 and beyond, maybe we revisit this. It’s undecided.”

Ultimately, we’re fine with giving people rice — mostly because the game to us is far more interesting than making people starve. Also, there are often a lot of storylines that come into rice distribution! There will still be a lot of cool stuff.

Related – Be sure to get more news now entering the next Survivor episode

Do you want Survivor 51 to do something different when it comes to the rice rules?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







