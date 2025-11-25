IT: Welcome to Derry spoilers: More Bob Gray story?

There are so many different things that IT: Welcome to Derry has a great chance to explore at this point — especially when it comes to the lore.

Do we know in some ways how the story of Pennywise ends thanks to the feature films? Sure, but at the same time, there is a lot of content that can be used in order to fill in the margins. That includes what exactly the fascination is with Bob Gray, a character who very much tied in to the source material from Stephen King.

So is there going to be a chance to dive further into this over the course of the series? You better believe it! Speaking more on this subject now to TV Guide, here is at least some of what executive producer and co-showrunner Jason Fuchs had to say:

“Certainly, when we talk about the mysteries we’re excited to discover, we’re excited to understand why the shape shifter has chosen to return, time and again, to the form of Pennywise. And what was that first encounter with Bob Gray? What did that look like? Who is Bob Gray? We have a lot of whys we want answers to, and the story of Bob Gray and the story of Pennwise are certainly in that bucket. So without spoiling anything in those final episodes, you’re going to see that mystery looked into in a really serious way.”

We do think there is going to be a lot of fun that comes with watching some of these mysteries be explored but at the same time, also when it comes to the scares. Even amidst the exploration of the lore, there is still a chance for top-tier horror.

