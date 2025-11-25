IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The box is open…

Based on much of what we are seeing at this point heading into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6, a few things feel clear. Pennywise has more of an incentive to continue its exploits. Not only that, but everyone has more trauma and pain to deal with.

Take, for example, what is happening now with Dick Hallorann. Is he seeing ghosts? Is Pennywise messing with him? There are a lot of different things we are left to wonder about, with the prevailing visual here being the box being opened. That is something that could store away a lot of the pain of the past — and if it is truly gone, how horrible are things going to become?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

Speaking further on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Chris Chalk (who plays Hallorann) had to say:

“Everything that happened before this moment is so tiny in comparison to that box now being open … It’s saying, ‘Now we have danger. Not only do we have Pennywise, this living f—ing nightmare, but now we have all of Dickie’s past nightmares and traumas and pains set free. What are you going to do now, Mr. Psychic?’”

One of the things that we are the most eager to see at this point is just how much Pennywise actually has access to Hallorann’s history — what can it really do to him? We do think that he is the real x-factor at the center of the story here, though Derry is the sort of community where almost anything could happen at any given time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next IT: Welcome to Derry episode

What are you most eager to see at this point for Hallorann heading into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6?

Even though this character survives thanks to The Shining, what more do you think is going to befall him? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







