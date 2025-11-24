IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 promo: A manhunt

HBO has released a new trailer leading into the arrival of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 — so what all is there we can say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that now that Pennywise has taken its infamous clown form, it makes sense that we are going to be seeing that in a far more consistent way over the rest of the season. There is no reason for secrecy or to ask the same sort of questions that we have seen for the bulk of the story so far. Why not raise the bar and make things especially chaotic as a result?

One of the things that the promo did make clear is that beyond just Pennywise, much of Derry could be dealing with a separate sort of crisis thanks to Henry Grogan. There are wanted posters all over for him at this point, and we do think that so much more stuff in the community is about to be wrongfully blamed on him.

Then, you have both Hallorann and Leroy Hanlon each wrestling with what they saw on this past episode and we think that moving forward, everything is about to be even more challenging than it’s been. Do they deny what they’ve seen? Try to get out of the community? What makes things so much harder at this point is that for Hallorann, the Pandora’s Box of his mind has been effectively opened. What is he going to do as a result? That is something that we hope to get some sort of answer to in the relatively near future.

