IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6: New challenges

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to dive into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6. Curious to learn more?

Well, the first order of business here is that presumably, the events of this installment are going to pick up where the previous one left off. Remember all of the carnage in the sewers? That is still going to be front and center here, even if a lot of the kids got out of it. They have also witnessed now Pennywise in all of its horror, and they have to figure out what they want to do. They know what it is capable of after conjuring up Matty, and they may work to get some others on their side. Sure, they could also try to defeat the “clown” in some way … but we know how that would end already thanks to the movies.

Do you want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Plagued by dark visions, Dick gets a surprise at the Black Spot. Meanwhile, the kids each face their own challenges.

The Hallorann story does appear to be particularly brutal at this point, tied mostly to the fact that he just underwent all sorts of trauma underneath the house. Unlike Hanlon, he can still be manipulated by Pennywise’s fear. Add to this some of the unique abilities that he has, and you can easily see why a certain amount of his story could be complicated as we move further along. There are a handful of stories ahead, and we imagine that all of them will be stuffed full of drama to a certain degree.

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

