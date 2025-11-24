IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5: The Matty surprise

Given that IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 officially brought us into the second half of the season, it made sense for the writers to cook up some crazy stuff. So, what are we talking about in particular here? Think in terms of Matty, who ate the start of the installment was seemingly brought back from the dead.

From the outside looking in here, we do think it was easy to have a certain measure of suspicion for what we were seeing. How was Matty, a literal child, able to survive on his own? Why did he look like a member of the walking dead? We always felt like something was amiss here but at the same time, we oddly don’t blame Lilly and the other kids for going along with his advice. After all, they are still young and beyond just that, desperate for any sort of helping hand. Nobody in Derry believes them and here comes someone who was cared about by many in the town, claiming to have a way to lend a helping hand.

Unfortunately, it turns out that this “Matty” was Pennywise all along, and served as a real vessel for giving us a chance to see the character fully in its terrifying clown form. Bringing us down to a familiar place below the house worked to amplify a lot of the fear, but also to show a lot of kids and adults collectively what they are up against. Both Will and his father were up against it here to varying degrees, and we would love to see them find a way to work together.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, we still aren’t too sure about that. Leroy in particular has a lot that he is collectively dealing with, including Shaw still trying to move forward with this operation.

