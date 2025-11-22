Pluribus season 1 episode 4: More on painful Zosia scene

Pluribus season 1 episode 4 has officially come and gone and by virtue of that, we know that there is a lot we have to say! Where do we start? Well, it makes sense to look primarily at the end with Zosia and Carol front and center.

Want a reminder? Well, Rhea Seehorn’s character determined that drugging Zosia may be the best way for her to learn how to “cure” some of the Joined. She put her all into making it happen, even testing herself first and foremost. However, at the end of the installment Zosia had a reaction. Many of the Joined surrounded her, causing them to unanimously plea to Carol that they could come in and save her life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other PLURIBUS reviews!

So what was it like filming that particularly perilous scene? Speaking to TV Insider, Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia) had the following to say:

“It was Albuquerque in the summertime. It was very hot. When people started chanting, ‘Carol, please,’ it was haunting and unnerving. It was quiet, and you heard all these people coming in slowly. It had a very eerie feeling. It was incredible looking around, seeing all the people in tears, beautiful and haunting.

“When I realized that I’m drugged and you see me having an emotional reaction, it triggers the whole world having an emotional reaction where everyone is crying. It’s not that we feel betrayed by Carol, it’s that we are sad that she feels so bad, that she feels like she has to do this so she doesn’t experience what we have to offer. The world is saddened by that, not because she [drugged Zosia].”

So what will the Joined do from here? They’ve noted that they have a “biological imperative” on Planet Earth and at this point, it feels like they will not try to kill Carol. However, at the same time, they may opt to do a number of other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Pluribus, including what more is coming up

What do you think is going to happen on Pluribus as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







