Pluribus season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Will Zosia survive?

With Pluribus season 1 episode 5 set to arrive on Apple TV next week, this feels like the right time to look towards the future. So what all can we say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, it feels inevitable that “Got Milk” is going to pick up immediately where this past episode left off, which means we could get a lot more information all about what happened with Zosia. Also, shouldn’t this be what we want at this point? We recognize what Carol’s intentions were in using her to uncover the truth about the “cure” — how can you separate the hivemind at this point? It does feel possible, but they are not willing to speak the truth about how to make it happen. This basically just means that she is going to have to work harder to find it! Based on what we’ve seen so far on the series, Rhea Seehorn’s character is relentless, and will likely do whatever she can in order to achieve her desired result.

If you look below, you can get the full Pluribus season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

Carol doubles down on her investigation—loneliness be d—-d. Meanwhile, howls in the night reveal a new source of danger.

Howls in the night? This may be a completely different mystery outright, and it makes you wonder if the Joined have managed to bring in some sort of unintended consequence as a result of what they’ve done. At the very least, we have to think about all possibilities, mostly due to the fact that this is already a world where the impossible can happen. This is also a show that already has a season 2 and by virtue of that, the door is left open for a number of possibilities.

