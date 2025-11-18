Pluribus season 1 episode 4: EP on Carol’s responsibilities

We have made it so far three episodes into Pluribus season 1 on Apple TV, and we have seen the writers do a great job asking big questions.

With all of this in mind, what is one of the biggest ones so far? Well, just think in terms of how responsible Carol is for what’s actually happened. We have now seen her on multiple occasions do something that led to a massive loss of life, as she is struggling with how the Joined react to her anger. She did not mean to cause a catastrophe, and is trying to adapt to the parameters of the world.

Ultimately, how much can we blame Rhea Seehorn’s character for breaking out and, whether it be on accident or not, killing people? That is something that executive producer Gordon Smith is eager to discuss. Just see some of his most-recent thoughts in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter:

To some degree, yeah [she bears responsibility]. But Carol’s culpability is for people to decide. If she yells at people and the result is them dying, how culpable is she for that? She didn’t join them and make them susceptible to this horrible disharmonious shaking. But she did it, and she did it twice after she knew that doing it would cause some shaking. So the question of Carol’s culpability and guilt is an open question for the show…

Ultimately, a part of the fun mystery that comes with the show is that of humanity, and a lot boils down to what you think people are and are not capable of. Beyond just that, you also have to wonder even more about the intentions of the Joined. Who created that RNA sequence in the first place, and for what reason?

