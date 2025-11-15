Pluribus season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Carol, Please’

Next week on Apple TV you are going to see Pluribus season 1 episode 4 arrive — so how far will Carol push her limits?

Well, at the end of episode 3, we had a chance to see how far the members of the Joined were willing to go in order to make sure that she was happy, with Zosia presenting her with a hand grenade and with another man later noting that if she really wanted an atom bomb, they would give it to her. All of this is questionable when it comes to what the entity between the RNA sequence really wants. Is there a reason why there is a “biological imperative” to turn Carol around? That is something we want more information on before too long.

Now, let’s just go ahead and share the full Pluribus season 1 episode 4 synopsis, one that does a good job setting up what all is coming up next:

Carol tests the boundaries of this weirdly honest world at the expense of her ego. Far away, a resolute individual learns he’s not alone.

One of the things that we are especially curious about after reading all of this is simple: What is Carol doing to herself? We wonder if on some level, she is going to set out to intentionally embarrass herself, with her eventual objective here being that it could be used to get more people to pay attention to her. After all, it makes sense on at least some level for her to try and do this, largely due to the fact that she would then be able to use this to try and break people from what seems to be controlling her.

As for this “resolute individual,” are we talking about the mysterious gentleman from Paraguay? For now, we hope so!

