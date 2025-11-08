Pluribus season 3: Does Vince Gilligan already have plan?

For those of you who are currently unaware, Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV series Pluribus has already been renewed for a second season. In other words, you have a rare opportunity here to sit back and enjoy this show without being worried too much about the future.

Now, is there a chance that a season 3 could also happen? Well, for the time being let’s not rule it out. After all it feels like the premiere was enormously popular, and it honestly got better as time went along.

Speaking now to Variety, Gilligan indicated that the series could end up going beyond a season 2, while also saying that he does have a longer-term vision in mind:

“I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end … [but] one of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will.”

So there is an element of flexibility in the plan and honestly, that is for the best. This is a philosophy that was seemingly adopted with both Breaking Bad as well as Better Call Saul, so why in the world would it change here? That’s an important thing for us to think about at this point. Rather than thinking too much about thee long-term future of the show here, we can instead think a little bit about what is really happening with the invasion. What is the real goal of the story and its endgame? We tend to think that at its core, we are watching a sort of love story, but also one about creative expression and compromising yourself for the sake of others. Even if Carol may be an unconventional hero, through two episodes we certainly see her as a hero nonetheless.

