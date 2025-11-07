Pluribus season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following the crazy and delightfully strange first two episodes today on Apple TV, why not look further ahead here to Pluribus season 1 episode 3?

First and foremost, we should note that we are just tonight getting a taste of the Rhea Seehorn drama from creator Vince Gilligan, which was hidden under a heavy lock and key through a lot of the past several months. There was very little said about it other than that Seehorn’s Carol was trying to save the world from happiness, whatever that looks like. It certainly felt like more of a callback to Gilligan’s time on The X-Files more so than what he did with either Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul.

Now, let’s just go ahead and set the table for what is ahead the rest of the way. Pluribus season 1 episode 3 is coming to Apple TV next week, and the plan moving forward is for there to be a weekly new installment the rest of the way. The hope here is that over time the show is going to build momentum and get people talking, much in the way that Severance did back in season 1.

Now, do you want to get at least a few more details on what is ahead? Then be sure to see the Pluribus season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The World just wants to help which infuriates Carol. A heart-to-heart conversation ends with a bang.

We tend to think that moving forward, the show is going to do whatever it can to keep us on our toes — whether it comes to what happens with Carol or beyond just that, how the mystery at the center of the show evolves. Sure, there are elements that are reminiscent of The Walking Dead, but there is also a dark humor present.

