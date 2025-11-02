Pluribus spoilers: Is it in same universe as Breaking Bad?

The highly-anticipated premiere of Pluribus is coming to Apple TV in just a matter of days, and absolutely we understand there are questions.

What is a big one at present? That is rather simple, and it is tied to whether or not the Rhea Seehorn series is in the same world as Breaking Bad. Given that this is a Vince Gilligan show set in New Mexico, the idea of it is inevitable. Also, the creator has done a lot of in-universe stuff already.

Now that we’ve said all of that, go ahead and know this: Pluribus is an entirely separate entity, and Gilligan has no plans to mix it with the work he’s already done. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained why he wanted to keep the New Mexico setting:

… So I knew I was going to get a lot of questions about what this means: “We’re going to find out that Carol Sturka is the long lost identical twin to Kim Wexler on season two, right?” No, you’re not. (Laughs.) Spoiler. She has nothing to do with the other character. This is not the Albuquerque of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. I know I’m going to disappoint some people with that, but the meat-and-potatoes reason we’re shooting there is that I love my crew.

Honestly, we’re not disappointed at all. Gilligan had two magnificent shows already in that place, and there is no fundamental reason to keep going back to that well. For us personally, we are just excited to see him paint with a new canvas instead. This is one that is science fiction in nature, and is going to feature someone in Seehorn’s Carol who is actually trying to do good for a change.

