Pluribus season 1 trailer brings Rhea Seehorn, ‘happiness’

The arrival of Pluribus season 1 is coming in just a couple of weeks to Apple TV — so you want to know more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer for what lies ahead, one that indicates a little bit further what the plot is going to look like. Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul fame is going to be appearing here as Carol, a woman who seems destined to try and answer one clear question: Why is everyone else so happy? What caused this to happen in the first place? There is clearly a sci-fi element to all of this, one that brings Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan back to his X-Files roots.

You can view the full trailer for what lies ahead here, one that indicates further that this show is going to be incredibly bizarre but at the same time, darkly funny and interesting. We do think that all of the remaining insight about the future here is going to be ambiguous and intentionally so, as there is no real reason for anyone to give a lot away in terms of what lies ahead.

Are there going to be Breaking Bad Easter eggs in here at some point? Some of that remains to be seen, but we at least think bringing on Seehorn alone is going to harken back to those franchise days. Apple is also being really smart in hyping up the show alongside Gilligan’s credentials, recognizing that this is the sort of thing that may encourage people to keep watching in some shape or form.

