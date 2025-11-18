IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5: What is Marge’s future?

As we look more and more towards IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 on HBO this weekend, is change going to be in order?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting that one of the things the show does best is deliver a lot of awesome and/or terrifying sequences. In episode 4, we saw that courtesy of Marge, who had an eye-popping experience in the worst possible way. The question now becomes what is going to happen next with this character, and whether this horrifying display brings her closer to Lilly and the others. Or, will she try to blame them? Remember that the biggest thing that she wants to do is try to fit in, so why wouldn’t she look to do something similar here?

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least some of what Matilda Lawler (who plays the character) had the following to say:

“The scare scene with the eyes does have a centering effect on Marge and kind of causes her to reflect on her relationships and see the truth in a way and see that she belongs with her friend Lilly and with the ‘Losers,’ and it’s OK for her to find herself elsewhere, not in the group that you know everyone thinks she should be in.”

Ultimately, this could prove to be an important growing experience not just for Marge, but for almost everyone. While we know somewhat how the story goes with Pennywise, there are ways in which these characters can grow and change — and also surprise revelations. That is something that we imagine the writers are going to play around with to a great extent.

