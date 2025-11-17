IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 trailer: More Pennywise

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 is coming to HBO this weekend and based on what we are seeing now, one thing feels clear. For a number of these characters, it feels as though we are going to be seeing things go from bad to worse.

As fantastic as the first few episodes have been, we do understand one prevailing criticism that is out there at this point: A lack of Pennywise in clown form. Sure, we saw it briefly in one of the images taken at the cemetery, but moving forward, it seems like the clown will be very much present — and perhaps more terrifying than ever before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see an extended trailer for the rest of the season that makes it all the more clear the sort of chaos and drama that is coming. Pennywise will start to feel more bold and with that, work to turn the town against each other. Hanlon may eventually realize that he’s in too deep with Shaw’s operation, but what is the cost of it? That is something else entirely that he will have to deal with.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Marge is actually going to be joining the group of Will, Rich, Ronnie, and Lilly, allowing them to be something more similar to the Losers’ Club in the original movie. We were slightly worried that Marge would try to deny what happened to her, but she is still around — albeit with some serious bandaging over her eyes. (At that point, doesn’t that make a great deal of sense?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding IT: Welcome to Derry right now

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 when it airs?

How much Pennywise in general do you think we are going to get through the rest of the season? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







