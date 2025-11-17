IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5: What is Lilly’s future?

As we look towards the arrival of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 on HBO next week, it makes sense to wonder so many things.

Ultimately, where should we really start things off here? There are a number of perspectives that we can take but for now, our main focus has to be geared in the direction of Lilly. This is someone who witnessed a lot of the chaos that happened to Marge in episode 4 and ultimately, we are deathly afraid that she is going to be blamed for it. After all, Marge doing otherwise would be her admitting to the strangeness that is going on around her, and would she be then banded with the same “loony” label as Lilly? We understand that in this particular period of time, the last thing that any kid wants is to suddenly feel different.

Ultimately, Lilly herself now may be facing a situation where being institutionalized again is on her radar. If not this, she may try to bring Marge in closer and try to get her new coalition of friends working better together to uncover the truth within the town. Think of this as a separate, new version of the Losers’ Club, one that features Marge, Lilly, Rich, Ronnie, and then Will. There are so many different ways in which this group could move forward, and while we do think that answers are possible, we’re also well-aware of the fact that Pennywise will not be completely thwarted in the end. That is being saved for the movies set down the road.

Still, one thing that IT: Welcome to Derry has done a great job at so far is working to ensure that there are still surprises despite the established lore. We do think that the team is more than capable of pulling off something big here.

