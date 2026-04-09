Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Fez will have off-screen presence

We know that so many people within the world of Euphoria are still mourning the tragic loss of actor Angus Cloud. Following his passing, creator Sam Levinson did have an important decision to make: Do you write out the Fez character? Recast them? Or, find a way to simply have them off-screen?

Well, it turns out that Levinson opted for the latter and while you may not see Fez on-screen in season 3, his presence will still be felt.

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In a recent interview with Variety at a premiere event for the series, here is some of what the executive producer had to say on the subject:

“I mean, there’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone … I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, maybe within this show that I can control, I can keep him alive there.”

We know that Cloud is not the only Euphoria cast member that we have lost over the past couple of years, as Eric Dane recently died after a battle with ALS. He did still film scenes for season 3 prior to his passing, and we imagine that an effort will be made in order to honor both over the course of time.

Just remember this: Working on a show like this does lead to forging an incredibly close bond with some of the people around you. These are people you work with closely for several months at a time, often for extremely long days. There are times where you see some of them more than you do members of your own family.

Related – See some other discussion on Euphoria heading into the premiere

What do you think about how Euphoria is looking to honor Cloud in leaving Fez alive?

Do you expect some sort of on-screen tribute to both Angus and Eric Dane? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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