Survivor 50 premiere date set, will be 3-hour event

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about Survivor 50 over at CBS, let’s just say we have it now and then some.

Today, it was officially confirmed that the landmark season of the reality TV giant is going to be kicking off with an epic, amazing three-hour event that is going to be starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will run after that in standard 90-minute installments, which we have come to expect over the past couple of years. Given that this is easily the largest cast ever with 24 players, we are not incredibly shocked that this is the way that production chose to go about things.

Now, what is a bit more surprising is that per CBS, there are going to be special airings of classic episodes from the history of the show, ones that could feature some icons. Here is what they had to say about that:

Leading up to the three-hour SURVIVOR 50 milestone premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM), CBS will present a special two-week programming event featuring 10 encore episodes from the show’s iconic history showcasing players from the S50 cast. Specific episodes to be announced at a later date.

Monday, Feb. 9 and Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM) Wednesday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM) Friday, Feb. 13 , Monday, Feb. 16 and Tuesday, Feb. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM) Wednesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:30 PM)



Now in the midst of all of this Survivor 50 hype, do not forget that season 49 is still ongoing! While this batch of episodes got off to a slow start, we do tend to think that it has gotten stronger every single week since. There is also a chance that some players from season 49 will be on 50 — as a matter of fact, it is something that host Jeff Probst hyped up earlier on this season!

