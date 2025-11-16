Survivor 49 episode 9 sneak peek: Post-Tribal Council chaos

When Survivor 49 episode 9 arrives on CBS this Wednesday, are we going to see the game hit a totally new dimension?

Well, at this point, it feels like the simplest way to answer that question is yes. There are often major sliding-doors moments in a game like this, and it feels like we could be hitting one of the biggest ones now. Just think about what just transpired with MC being voted out at Tribal Council — a move that made almost no sense, especially since Rizo got to keep his immunity idol along the way. It felt like the other members of that group got scared, started to spiral, and took the easy way out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

So what are the large-scale consequences of doing that? Well, let’s just say that there could be a lot of lost trust across the board and that could doom some of their own games moving forward. If you head over to the official YouTube for the series, you can see a number of sneak previews, including one that very-much indicates that the people not at Tribal have a lot of questions about what went down. It may also lead to some of them questioning their own future. You see Sophie, for example, contemplating if she needs new friends in the game.

In the end, all of this just really feels like it is playing directly into the games of Rizo, Savannah, and Sophi. What the other players fail to realize right now is that the latter has a Knowledge is Power advantage, and that makes the trio infinitely more dangerous than they would otherwise be. At this point, you can really just argue that if she ends up taking Kristina’s idol, it could be game over for a lot of other players. She does not know it exists at the moment, but could that change?

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now on the next Survivor and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Survivor 49 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







