Survivor 49 episode 9 spoilers: Is Rizo’s idol front and center?

As we look more and more towards Survivor 49 episode 9 on CBS next week, it honestly feels like absolute carnage could be on the horizon … and for good reason?

Well, just remember the ripple effects of MC being voted off at this past Tribal Council. It was a move that honestly should not have happened if you were the original Hina tribe. You can argue that Rizo benefited somewhat from the split-tribe twist but at the same time, the numbers were there to get him out. There may have been a fear that he was going to play his idol, but if there was, the other players handled it the worst way ever. That idol is still there, and Savannah now has an extra vote that she secretly pocketed. In other words, this group of three with her, Rizo, and Sophi has far more power.

Want to hear more now about what is ahead? Then just check out the full Survivor 49 episode 9 synopsis below:

“If You’re Loyal to All, You’re Loyal to None” – Upon the losing group’s return from tribal, the remaining castaways are in utter disbelief after learning who was sent home. Stakes increase for this week’s immunity challenge when two immunity necklaces are up for grabs. Then, one player’s not-so-hidden immunity idol comes into focus during this week’s tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, having two immunity challenges is where things get interesting since if Savannah / Sophi win them and Rizo has his idol, they are all collectively safe! We would understand you getting frustrated at production if this happens, but Savannah and Sophi have to win them first. That can’t be forgotten here…

