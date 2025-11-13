Survivor 49 episode 9 preview: Who is out for revenge?

As we get prepared for Survivor 49 episode 9 on CBS next week, there is one immediate thought that comes to mind. Are some of the players going to regret keeping Rizo around?

At the moment, we will say that it feels totally baffling that the remaining players deciding that they were okay still keeping him in the game. Why in the world would you do that? He has an idol and while that may be a reason for concern, you can’t play scared in the game. We give him credit for being bold and not playing it, even if doing that could put you in a certain amount of trouble. He is still there, he has Savannah and Sophi, and could they all run the table?

Well, let’s just say that per the preview that we saw tonight, we do think that we are going to be seeing some sort of possible vengeance plan with Rizo leading the charge. We would be really worried at this point if you are Jawan and Sage, especially given the fact that there is a reason to make a move against them. Can you ever really trust them again? That is a fair thing to wonder right now.

As for what else we are left to wonder about, a lot of it comes down to who Kristina chooses to tell about her idol. Alex already knows about it and given his experience with Sophi, he could be interested in telling her about it, not realizing that she has a Knowledge Is Power advantage. Ultimately, we could be in a situation where he ends up playing into her hands. There are so many variables at this point and we are coming off of a really fun stretch of the game. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope the show could pull it off.

