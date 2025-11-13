Survivor 49 episode 8: Who was voted off?

We knew heading into Survivor 49 episode 8 that there was a chance for another handful of twists and turns to emerge. So, what did we get? Well, another temporary split up into tribes, but then also Savannah finding herself in an especially powerful spot in the game.

After all, not only did she win the immunity challenge during the episode, but she allowed her entire group to be safe (but ineligible to vote). For her, she got an extra vote that she could either use at tonight’s Tribal Council, or at some point down the road. She opted not to hold onto it.

If there is one particular talking point we would transmit out following this episode, it is rather simple: Why are these people all keeping Rizo around? We give a certain bit of credit to the “Rizgod” himself for making sure that he patched some things up with Sage and Jawan, which was important since they were on this smaller tribe. There was also a clear fear that he could play his idol and doom one of them, even though nobody was really targeting one of them this time around.

Season 49 is turning out to be rather strange simply from a vantage point of strategic thinking. As it turns out, Jawan was wary of MC for her playing her idol, even though we personally do not blame her at all. It felt like this was a real sticking point for getting her out, plus her also spilling to Jawan some of what Sophie was thinking about when it comes to her vote. That made Jawan want to get Sophie out, and it led to a lot of lost trust. MC is now gone from the game and it’s a shame, since really, her biggest mistake regarding an idol may have been fine in another season. Meanwhile, Sophie had shown herself to be more of a specific challenge threat in the ones that we had seen so far.

