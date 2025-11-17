Landman season 2 episode 2: Demi Moore on Monty secret

With the arrival of Landman season 2 episode 2 coming to Paramount+ this coming weekend, why not look more at the future?

In general, there are a handful of separate stories worth looking forward to at this point, starting with what is going on with Tommy’s father coming into the picture. Meanwhile, Cooper has made a big discovery and for Cami, she is taking on an active role in M-Tex following Monty’s death … but discovering some big secrets along the way.

Speaking to TVLine, Demi Moore had the following to say about what Monty may have been hiding, something that was teased all the way back in the season 2 trailer:

There is a lot of unexpected… I think figuring out the ins and outs of how Monty worked, and perhaps stuff that he kept from everybody and just what that means for what she needs to do. One of the things Taylor [Sheridan] talked a lot about was the importance for Cami in ensuring his legacy and that that was a real driving force. The way I looked at it was for her to lose the company would actually in some ways be really losing him.

Of course, the question here is what sort of mess Monty found himself in prior to his death, as that is something that is a real mystery of its own. We are certainly eager to see this pieced together but at the same time, there is no reason to think it will be hurried along. For now, the most important thing is just that Moore continues to have great material. She did not have a lot to do in season 1, so this time around represents a significant changing of the guard.

