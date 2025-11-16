Landman season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Sins of the Father’

Following the events of the big premiere today, do you want to learn more about Landman season 2 episode 2? Well, let’s just say that we would not blame you in the slightest!

After all, one of the things that we know about the Paramount+ series is that it often does make things bigger and crazier before they ever settle down, and we tend to think that will be the case again here. Cami is trying to figure out how to best run M-Tex, and we do think that this is going to take at least a reasonable amount of her time. Meanwhile, Tommy is trying to get his own business off the ground, but we already tend to think that this is going to be harder than he ever anticipated.

If you look below, you can see the full Landman season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Cami is blindsided; Tommy warns Cooper about his shady entanglements.

If there’s one thing that we’ll take issue with at this point, it is the title for this being “Sins of the Father.” Is this one of the most over-used titles for a show in relatively recent history? We have seen a wide array of different shows use it over the years and by virtue of that, it is hard to imagine anyone having any sort of new angle with it. We’re sure, though, that the rest of this season will be thoroughly entertaining. Also, it is worth noting that fathers are going to be a big part of the narrative here. Just remember for a moment that Sam Elliott is going to be a major part of the season as Tommy’s dad, and that’s without getting into things with him and Cooper.

