IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4. About the pillars…

Coming out of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4 this weekend on HBO, we tend to think there are many reasons for excitement.

Where do we start things off here? Well, it is worth noting that somehow, the show has managed to completely stun us with new information despite being a prequel. Obviously, it was clear that Pennywise had been around for a long time. Yet, the producers took us further behind the curtain here for a story that really encapsulated what the infamous monster really is about in this community.

Close to the end of the episode, we saw Dick Hallorann utilize Taniel to go back in time, seeing some of the stories that were told by the local indigenous population about Pennywise. These are ones that date back generations, and also show how the tribe had done their best to contain it on so many different instances. They also eventually were able to establish pillar-like barriers as a sort of defense. Hallorann learned about many of their plans and yet, not everything when it came to exact locations for all of them. There is still a search that needs to be done by Shaw and Hanlon.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do also wonder one other thing: If you are someone like Hallorann, is it really worth it to possess this information or search for clues? This is someone who has clearly had their fair share of reservations already about Pennywise and by virtue of that, it could be better to hide some pieces for himself. Yet, at the same time he cannot exactly flee the situation outright. After all, you have to remember that he is a part of the military, and they treat him like someone special.

