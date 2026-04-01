Who is Matthew Gonzalez? High Potential offers title card tribute

At the end of tonight’s High Potential episode, you may have saw a title card tribute to Matthew Gonzalez. Who are they, and what did they bring to the world of the show?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note that title card tributes are one of the most important ways that any show can honor who was a part of it in some way — whether it be on-screen or as a part of the crew behind the scenes. In the case of Gonzalez, we are looking more at the latter. There are no on-screen performers who have bared that name, and there is also very little in the way of public information regarding their direct ties to the show. As of this particular publication, there is no confirmation about his connection other than the title card.

What we can say here is that High Potential, like so many other shows, employs a number of people across the Los Angeles area in a number of different roles. Not all of them are going to be credited on an IMDb page, and some may be more of an emotional connection as much as a direct one. We have seen title credits like this especially with shows like Yellowstone.

The most important thing to note here is that the tribute here serves as a statement of value, a way for everyone to show how meaningful he was to the overall production in some shape or form. It serves as a comfort to the family and beyond all of that, a way for the cast and crew to look back at this particular episode in a very specific way. It may also cause some viewers to seek out more information at the same exact time — which may have led you to this article. If any more information does end up being released, we hope it is at the behest of those directly involved.

Our thoughts do go out to Gonzalez’s family and everyone who cared about him during this difficult time. We hope that the tribute did serve as a comfort for them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







