Is Harrison Ford leaving Shrinking, Paul ahead of season 3 finale?

As we get prepared for the Shrinking season 3 finale on Apple TV next week, this does feel like high time to wonder about Harrison Ford. Have we reached the end of Paul’s time on the show?

Well, a part of what makes this series so fascinating is that it was originally set to have a three-season arc with a beginning, middle, and end. However, it has been renewed now for a season 4, but what is that going to look like? So many characters are moving forward, and that may include a new place to call home.

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For Paul in particular, that looks to be the East Coast, where he can be closer to his daughter and have more ways to be cared for as he battles Parkinson’s. He has already effectively handed the keys to the office over to Gaby and for Jimmy, this is yet another person who is leaving him. The confrontation between Paul and Jimmy is yet another highlight for Harrison Ford and Jason Segel both, and we do think Jimmy is projecting some of his pain onto his mentor on a number of levels. He is feeling abandoned by a ton of people these days, especially with his father’s history and then also Alice going off to school. We hope that this does not lead him down a road of bad habits.

As for Ford’s future…

The only think we can say is that nothing has been noted publicly regarding him leaving Shrinking. He does continue to be really fulfilled with the work, which he has said is a worthy way to potentially cap off his career. We’re crossing our fingers that the writers do have a way to bring everyone together, Paul very much included. (Can’t Meg move out to the West Coast?)

Related – Learn more now about the Shrinking finale

Do you think Harrison Ford is going to stick around Shrinking for season 4?

What sort of story do you want for him? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, keep coming back for some additional updates.

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