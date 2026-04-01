Shrinking season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The big finale!

As we get prepared in order to see Shrinking season 3 episode 11 on Apple TV next week, there are so many things worth noting. First and foremost, though, we have to remember that this is the all-important finale.

Before we go too far into this, though, we should have to remind everyone that there is a season 4 coming and of course, it is nice to know that far in advance. It does in some way allow us the opportunity to kick back and relax the rest of the way … but also still prepare for some inevitable twists here and there. This is a show that makes us laugh, but also injects emotion. We’re not altogether sure that is going to change.

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Now if you want more specifics on the Shrinking season 3 finale, here is what we can say — the title is “And That’s Our Time,” and the synopsis serves to set the stage for what is to come:

“Season finale. As Alice heads to college, Jimmy tries to repair things before it’s too late. Gaby makes a happy discovery.”

How do you read that and not get nervous on some level? Jimmy has been in a spot where he is forced to fix his own damage before, but this is obviously where the emotional stakes are going to be at their highest. For almost every character — even those not mentioned here — there is a chance that none of their immediate plans work out. Given that the major theme for this season is moving forward, though, we honestly do hope that a number of people have a chance to do just that.

(We really just hope there is something more between Paul and Jimmy before the season ends.)

Related – See some more discussion right now when it comes to Shrinking season 4

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 episode 11?

How do you think that the finale will wrap things up, or set the stage for things to come? Be sure to share below and once you do, come back for some other updates as we get closer to it airing.

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