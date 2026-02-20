Shrinking season 4: Show EP on continuing Jimmy’s story

One of the great things that we can celebrate right now regarding Shrinking season 3 is rather simple: Knowing already that it will not be the end. A season 4 has already been greenlit, even though we heard once upon a time that this was meant to be a three-season arc.

So what changed? Well, it feels like this is a case of Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and the entire creative team just realizing that they wanted to spend more time with these characters — while also not repeating what has already been done before.

Speaking to Deadline, Lawrence had the following to say about the decision to keep the show going — and also how long it could last:

“The same way that Shrinking, if the fourth season started and Jason Segel woke up and went, ‘you know I’ve been thinking about it, and I was still super sad about my wife,’ everybody would be like, What are you doing? We saw that already … But as a writer, he told 36 stories with these actors and actresses. We have a new story to tell, and that’ll either be, two- or three-season story or it won’t. I never find that stuff daunting.”

We do find this comment encouraging as a suggestion that a season 5 will be more than likely coming and given the performance of season 3, why wouldn’t it? The series has managed to be among the most popular shows on Apple TV ever since its arrival this year, and we do think there are plenty more stories to tell with the entire ensemble. We’ve also found it rather nice that they hae been able to incorporate some other big names over time, whether it be Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels, or co-creator Brett Goldstein in an on-screen role.

