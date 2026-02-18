Shrinking season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Jimmy and Meg team up

If you are wanting something different for Jimmy on Shrinking, let’s just say that season 3 episode 5 could be up your alley!

Ultimately, what Jason Segel’s character may be realizing at this point is that times are very-much changing, and that could continue to be the case for a little while. We’ve seen him try dating, and now, he has to prepare for some big professional changes, as well. With Paul retiring, does this mean that he and Gaby are going to go it alone at their practice? Is someone going to come in to eventually replace Harrison Ford’s character on-site? These are things that may eventually matter greatly but in the short-term, there are different things to focus on. That includes here the return of Lily Rabe as Meg, who will have a larger role than we’ve seen in a little bit.

To get some more insight now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Shrinking season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Jimmy and Meg unite over their love for Paul. Gaby considers her future with Derrick #2. Marisol pushes Sean and Alice out of their comfort zone.

Given where Paul is right now in his career, it does absolutely make some sense that Jimmy would be looking to talk about him to some other people — and his daughter makes a lot of sense. As for Gaby and Derrick #2, the only thing we can really remember here is that Damon Wayans Jr. is not a main cast member and for a lot of people in that boat, they do not always stay forever. A good example of that is Louis, who departed earlier this season even though Brett Goldstein is a co-creator on the show.

