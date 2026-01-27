Shrinking renewed at Apple TV for season 4 ahead of season 3 premiere

Leading up to the big arrival of Shrinking season 3 over at Apple TV, we are pleased to know one thing: There will be a season 4.

Today, the streaming service announced the big news, with our being the much of the cast from the first three seasons will be back including Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. In the case of the latter, we would argue that Paul is one of his best performances from his entire storied career. The show offers him a chance to do something both totally new and exciting, and we welcome these opportunities being presented to him as much as possible.

The big surprise with the early Shrinking renewal is the fact that originally, the series from executive producer Bill Lawrence was pitched as a three-season arc. However, that was also the case for another one of his shows in Ted Lasso and it is coming back for more. Our feeling is that as long as the stories continue to be here for Segel and the cast, it can continue to come back for more. Sure, its brand of comedy is a big part of the reason for success, but here is where we also remind you that it has done extremely well when it comes to heartfelt, meaningful content at the same time. This combination of things is a major reason for its overall success.

As for when season 3 is going to arrive, let’s just say that the jury is out for the time being. However, it is our feeling that it could be ready in 2027, and the timing of this early renewal does make it a little more feasible than it would have been otherwise.

