Shrinking season 3 premiere sneak peek: A new promise

In just a matter of days from now, you are going to see the Shrinking season 3 premiere on Apple TV — and of course, every character has their own story to tell at this point! Moving forward is a huge part of the next season, but everyone is going to have their own way in which to go about that.

So what will it mean for Jimmy’s daughter Alice? We know that she is looking ahead to college and her future, and she is also trying her best to make a promise to herself along the way: She is not going to use tragedy as a personal crutch.

If you look below, you can see per Broadway World a sneak preview for the next new episode. This is one that features Alice indicating that she will not use her mom’s death to escape hard situations — something that has become a patter of sorts for Jimmy in the past. Tia’s accident is of course a tragedy that has defined both of their lives but in this season, the objective is for the two of them to find ways to live all over again. Of course, it remains to be seen just what that is going to look like.

Do we think that both of these characters are going to have some setbacks? Absolutely, with the biggest reason being that this is a show that has rarely ever moved the narrative forward in a straight line. Yet, we do believe that there will be a chance for a positive outcome by the end of the season — and with a good many laughs presenting themselves along the way.

