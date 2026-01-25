Shrinking season 3 episode 1 spoilers: First premiere details!

Can you believe that we are less than a week away from the Shrinking season 3 premiere on Apple TV? We recognize it has been a long wait and yet, there are so many reasons now for excitement. The comedy still seems committed to giving us some laugh-out-loud moments but at the same time, there is still so much heart in all of these characters.

At the start of this season, one thing is going to become clear: Jimmy is struggling, but in a different way than ever before. Alice is getting older and set to begin a new chapter of her life. By virtue of that, he has to figure out more of what he wants from his own. We’ve heard that Cobie Smulders will be back at some point this season as possible love interest Sofi, but who is to say that this is some sort of immediate thing? It may take a little time for her to re-enter the picture, and we are prepared for that amidst a number of other things.

For now, the only thing that we really can do here is set the table for what is ahead — and with that, share the full Shrinking season 3 premiere synopsis below:

Jimmy grapples with being an empty nester and feeling torn about Alice’s major life choice; Paul faces fresh challenges with his Parkinson’s.

The good thing for Jason Segel’s character here is that it is abundantly clear that he has an awesome support system around him, including multiple people who will go above and beyond to lend a helping hand. Some of them are even a big surprise: Take Louis, someone who we never would have imagined as a possible friend to him in the past.

