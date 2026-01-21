Shrinking season 3 video: See a new Brett Goldstein scene!

In just one week’s time you are going to have an opportunity to dive into the world of Shrinking season 3. This means a lot of moments to laugh, but also ones that are full of emotional self-reflection at the same exact time.

For Jimmy in particular, we really do hope that this batch of episodes is a chance for him to take some significant steps forward. After all, he has gone through a lot and if there was ever a time for things to get better for him, this is it! He is starting to make changes and embrace the unthinkable — and one part of that is building some sort of relationship with Louis, the man responsible for the death of his wife.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview that features Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel together for what is really just a brief discussion about coffee — but what matters the most here are the vibes. It demonstrates that Louis is doing much better after his emotional state crumbled close to the end of last season. The two seem like there is a legitimate bond there now, and we hope that this is something that can be explored more here and there.

In general, a lot of this season will be about change. Jimmy needs to figure out if he wants a new romance in his life, Alice is getting set to embark on a big new chapter in her life, and Paul is working to grow accustomed to having Parkinson’s and not using his medication in the same way that he did. This is not necessarily the final season, so there is no obvious reason to rush anything along.

What are you most eager to see moving into Shrinking season 3 when it returns?

