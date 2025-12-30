Shrinking season 3 trailer teases Jimmy, Sofi, and more

With the premiere of Shrinking season 3 coming to Apple TV late next month, isn’t this the perfect time to look more at everything that lies ahead?

Today, the folks over at the aforementioned streaming service unveiled a first-look trailer for what lies ahead and we do think that, in general, there is so much to be curious and excited about at this point. We’ve known for a long time that a major theme for the next season is moving forward. However, the question remains as to how exactly Jason Segel’s character of Jimmy is going to do just that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a more extensive look at what lies ahead, one that does indicate that we are going to be seeing more of Cobie Smulders as Sofi, a possible love interest, and then also more of Brett Goldstein as Louis after his huge arc back in the second season. Jimmy will still be struggling with what he wants the next part of his life to look like, especially since his daughter Alice is looking to make a big change in heading over to college on the East Coast.

As for what else we get in here, you do have a chance to see briefly the first acting role from Michael J. Fox in years. We know that he is sharing screen time with Harrison Ford, and the most sensible answer as to his presence is that his character will help Paul deal with his Parkinson’s, which could be worsening now that he is off the medication until arriving at a point where he really needs it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now, including other insight on what is ahead

Is there anything you are especially eager to see on Shrinking season 3, based at least on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







