Shrinking season 3 teaser: Is every moment a speech moment?

For those who are unaware, Shrinking season 3 is set to premiere on Apple TV come January 28 — so why not see a new tease for it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can behold some footage of the Jason Segel comedy as a part of a larger sizzle reel from the streaming service. It is one that features Jimmy trying to make a trademark sentimental speech to many of his friends / his daughter … but many of them are not altogether eager to hear it. This is another reminder that while some of his skills as a therapist work great for him professionally, it hardly matches up for his personal life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further TV reviews right now!

As many out there may have heard at this point, a central theme of the third season is moving forward. There is a chance for Jimmy to consider dating again, and many other characters are entering different points of their lives as well. Paul just made a key choice regarding his Parkinson’s, Alice is readying for a new chapter of her life, and we tend to think other characters will reckon with their past and present at the same time.

Both Brett Goldstein and Cobie Smulders are poised to reprise their roles from Shrinking season 2 in the next (but not necessarily final) chapter. Meanwhile, some of the new guest stars including the likes of Jeff Daniels, who is playing Jimmy’s father, as well as Michael J. Fox. While the specifics of his role remain to be seen, it would make sense for him to be someone who helps Paul reckon with his Parkinson’s given his own real-life and well-publicized battle with the disease.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Shrinking now, including a few more teases from EP Bill Lawrence

What excites you the most heading into Shrinking season 3 when it arrives?

Do you hope for a full trailer soon? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







